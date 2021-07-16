Ultra City Smiths Trailer Introduces AMC+'s Puppet Noir from Steve Conrad

For those who aren’t familiar with Patriot or Perpetual Grace, LTD, welcome to the weird and wonderful world of Steve Conrad. Funny, touching, thrilling, strange… these are the hallmarks of a Conrad production. And from the first trailer for Ultra City Smiths, a puppet noir made by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken), it looks like that’s in no danger of changing.

According to a press release, “Ultra City Smiths unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The six-episode series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.”

Conrad will be serving as showrunner, and the voice cast is also ridiculously stacked:

Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) as Donella Pecker, Dax Shepard (Parenthood) as Congressman Chris Pecker, Alia Shawkat (Search Party) as Little Grace, Tim Meadows (Schooled) as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb, Terry O’Quinn (Lost) as Captain Krieger, Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment) as Trish McSapphire, Luis Guzmán (Shameless) as Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Killing Eve) as The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Sunita Mani (Evil Eye) as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as The Narrator, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Detective David Mills, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name) as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8) as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth) as Tim the TMZ reporter, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) as Street Hustler Boy, Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Sister Mary Margaret, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show) as Carpenter K. Smith, Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8) as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Patriot) as Nico Onasis, Hana Mae Lee (Patriot) as Christina.

Check out the first trailer for Ultra City Smiths below; the series will premiere Thursday, July 22nd on AMC+ with two episodes (subsequent episodes will air weekly), and then again on AMC’s cable network this fall.



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

