Diego Luna Leads Early Days of Rebellion in Final Andor Trailer

Disney+ recently dropped their final trailer for the upcoming Lucasfilm spy thriller, Andor, which premiered during the Saturday session of Disney’s D23 Expo just last weekend. Taking place five years before the events of Rogue One, the prequel series spans two 12-episode seasons exploring the early days of the dawning rebellion. Luckily for Star Wars fans, the first three episodes of Andor will premiere simultaneously on Disney+, with weekly episodes following through the rest of the season.

According to a press release, “The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them – and the galaxy – couldn’t be higher.”

Starring Diego Luna as the brooding Cassian Andor and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, the series also features Stellan Skarsgard (Luthen Rael), Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera), Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Denise Gough (Dedra Meero), Kyle Soller (Syril), Fiona Shaw (Maarva), and Faye Marsay (Vel Sartha). Toby Haynes, Susanna White, and Benjamin Caron will direct specific episodes, and Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan are serving as executive producers. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

Check out the trailer below; The first three episodes of Andor Season 1 will premiere on Wednesday, September 21st on Disney+.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.