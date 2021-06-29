Foundation Trailer Reveals Promising Look at Asimov's Galactic Epic Series on Apple TV+

“Strange… watching yourself being born.”

Coming this September, Foundation is a new science fiction series from Apple TV+. Based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation takes place in an unstable, distant future. When a rogue scientist predicts impending doom and adopts a loyal group of followers, the powerful ruling class must face major social changes.

Foundation marks the first on-screen adaptation of works by Asimov, making the series a historic moment for science fiction fans. The show will be helmed by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel). In a press release, Goyer says Foundation “has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”

Asimov’s work is fundamental to the science fiction genre, and this new teaser reveals a promising look, including an impressive world of technology, spaceships, and clones. Lee Pace and Jared Harris star in the series, in addition to breakout roles for newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. The first three episodes of Foundation will premiere on September 24yj, with subsequent new episodes airing weekly.

Check out the exciting new teaser for Foundation below:



