Mr. Corman Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Returns to Television with New Comedy Series

A trailer for the newest heartfelt Apple TV+ series has just dropped. From writer-director-actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt comes Mr. Corman, a “darkly funny, oddly beautiful” ode to an anxious yet hopeful generation of Millennials.

Mr. Corman is created by and stars Gordon-Levitt, and follows the title character as he struggles to balance his passion as an artist and his career. Teaching 5th graders by day and pursuing his real passions at night, he feels lost and aimless while recognizing he still has a lot to be thankful for in his life.

According to a press release, the series represents a “contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.”

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman also stars Juno Temple, Debra Winger, Arturo Castro, and Bobby Hill. The series will be produced by A24 for Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of Mr. Corman premiere on August 6, with subsequent episodes released weekly, only on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below:



