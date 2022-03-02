The Trailer for Apple TV+'s Slow Horses Features a Constantly Disgruntled Gary Oldman

The trailer for Apple TV+’s newest drama, Slow Horses, has arrived.

Adapted from the Mick Herron novel of the same name, Slow Horses follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents, who, according to Apple, “serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.” Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, “the brilliant but irascible” leader of the spies, all of whom are in Slough House because of career-ending mistakes.

Along with Oldman, the series stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and Jonathan Pryce.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses premiere April 1 on Apple TV+, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Check out the trailer below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter.

