Apple TV+'s Suspicion Trailer Teases a High Stakes Kidnapping Investigation

The first trailer for Suspicion has arrived.

Based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, the Apple TV+ series follows four British citizens as they are investigated for the kidnapping of an American businesswoman’s son. Rob Williams, best known for The Man in the High Castle, serves as showrunner as well as executive producer alongside Chris Long, who produced The Americans.

The ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, Elyes Gabel, and Angel Coulby.

In a press release, Apple TV+ details the show as following what happens “When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, [and] the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat-and-mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Suspicion premieres February 4th on Apple TV+.

Check out the trailer below:



