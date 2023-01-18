Ted Lasso Season 3 Will Premiere Spring 2023; Apple TV+ Reveals Tense First Image

Apple TV+ announced today that its most successful series and critical darling, Ted Lasso, will make its return this spring for Season 3. No other details have been given about the upcoming season other than a first look image, which teases a potential standoff between Nick Mohammed’s Nathan Shelley (who is now with West Ham) and Jason Sudeikis’ beloved coach. There’s also an ominous appearance by Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion, former owner of AFC Richmond, Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, and Nathan’s current boss at West Ham United.

Still, viewers may be most excited by that which is not seen: namely, the relationship between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple), which our own Lacy Baugher-Milas has said is perhaps TV’s healthiest relationship. Lacy was not as impressed, however, with the show’s Season 2 finale, which aired in October of 2021, writing that it “leaves a bitter taste.”

Fans will get to see what happens next soon enough, but meanwhile, you can take a unique recommendation from Reuben Baron on why, if you love Ted Lasso, you should watch the anime Fruits Basket (yes, really).

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+



