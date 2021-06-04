Apple TV+ Reveals Heartfelt Trailer for Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Documentary Special

Apple TV+ is expanding its Peanuts-related series and specials (which include The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10) with the documentary Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Narrated by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o, the special comes from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain production companies, and features interviews with Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, and Noah Schnapp, among others.

What may prove more insightful than celebrities saying how much they love Peanuts (because who doesn’t love Peanuts? Honestly, show yourselves) are interviews with friends, family members, and cartoonists sharing their memories of Charles M. Schulz, as well as thoughts on his creations’ enduring popularity.

Because of the schmaltzy (though beloved) network holidays specials, some people continue to mistake Peanuts as extremely earnest in its wholesomeness. But if you read the strips, Peanuts is an incredibly funny, often dark and woeful portrayal of the human condition, augmented by literary and cultural references that have made these observations stand the test of time. I have been quoting Peanuts for most of my life, and it never gets less relevant.

The documentary will premiere Friday, June 25th on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below:



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.