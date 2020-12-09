Disney Junior's Bluey Is the Children's Show Parents Need

Is it possible for an animated children’s show to speak to parents’ very soul and lift their spirits? Can a cartoon about a dog family provide some sort of group therapy for exhausted and harried caregivers everywhere? Yes if it’s the Australian show Bluey which follows the antics of dog Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their mom and dad. Parents who have endured countless episodes of P.J. Mask and Paw Patrol will not only delight in this adorable show but will also feel very seen. Watch just one episode and you will swear that executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson have been inside your house observing your interactions with your children (in a totally non-creepy way, of course).

A special holiday episode of the show premieres this Friday at 10:30 a.m. on Disney Junior. The new vignette “Christmas Swim” introduces Frisky and Uncle Rad, two new characters to Bluey’s world. Covering everything from why it’s important to be nice, to dealing with disappointment to (my personal favorite) the musical beds that happen during the night when children can’t sleep, Bluey is a sheer delight for not only their pre-school target audience but also parents who will find these characters some of the most relatable and realistic on TV—even if they are blue dogs!

Check out our exclusive clip of the holiday episode below:



