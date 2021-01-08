Bob's Burgers Lead Character Designer Dave Creek Dies After Skydiving Accident

Longtime character designer/animator Dave Creek, known for his work on FOX’s Bob’s Burgers and other animated series, has died following a skydiving accident last weekend, according to numerous outlets. It’s a massive, unexpected blow to the beloved series, as Creek had been serving as the show’s lead character designer for years. In doing so, Creek was directly responsible for a substantial amount of the look and feel of many classic Bob’s Burgers episodes, as well as the designs of the character themselves.

It has been reported that Creek suffered significant injuries in a skydiving accident last weekend, and passed away on Thursday. He was with Bob’s Burgers from the very beginning in 2011, working initially as a character designer before working his way up to leading all character design. Additionally, he’s worked on other series from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard such as Apple TV+’s Central Park, and other series such as Brickleberry.

Creek was beloved by his animation industry colleagues, admired for his style in creating characters, and known for his hobby of constructing beautiful, miniature treehouses around potted bonsai trees, several of which can be seen on his Twitter account. Tributes from those in the industry have understandably been rolling in since yesterday, and we’ve gathered a few below.

Our sympathies go out to Creek’s family, friends and coworkers who suffered such an unexpected and tragic loss.

If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy. https://t.co/PMf1jKT0Zc — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 8, 2021

Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x https://t.co/NOxEq1VOGw — Simon Chong (@chongster62) January 8, 2021