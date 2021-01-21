Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2; Plot and Production Details Revealed

Netflix has confirmed what we all knew was coming: Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 2. The mega-hit adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel series was the pearl-clutching romance we all needed this winter, and we’re thrilled that it’s coming back for more.

As fans of the books expected, Season 2 will focus on eldest sibling Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his pursuit of a wife. The first season ended with a heartbroken Anthony (his own fault, per usual), saying that he will need to go “finding and promptly declaring my intentions to my new viscountess.” Though delivered sarcastically, there is sure to be a juicy romance in store for the rakish Anthony and his exceptionally sharp sideburns.

In Quinn’s series, each book focuses on one of the Bridgerton siblings’ pursuit of love (in this case, The Viscount Who Loved Me), although in Chris Van Dusen’s Netflix adaptation we’ve seen a few of those stories already being woven in starting with Season 1. The bottom line is that there are a lot more possible Bridgerton seasons to come, and we need all of them now.

In reality, production is set to start on Season 2 in the spring, and casting is underway for some new key roles. Meanwhile, you can survive the wait by checking out our list of the best romance series on streaming, and reliving some of those thirsty Season 1 moments. Plus, check out our piece on how the show’s anachronistic needle drops understand its unbridled joy.

You know you love me, xoxo, Lady Whistledown.

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021



