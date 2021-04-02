Regé-Jean Page Announces Exit from Bridgerton Season 2

Fare thee well, Duke of Hastings. In an interview with Variety, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has revealed that he will not return to Season 2 as Simon Basset. Netflix and Shondaland have also confirmed the news via a notice from Lady Whistledown.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the statement says. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Understanding the anthology-like nature of the series, which plans to focus on a new Bridgerton child with each new season, Page revealed that he was expecting this news. In fact, it was one of the most appealing aspects of the role.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told Variety. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

While Page and his charming portrayal of the Duke of Hastings will certainly be missed in the upcoming seasons of Bridgerton—no more enthralling spoon scenes, alas—hopefully, we’ll be seeing the star in plenty of new roles. In fact, he’s been deemed a frontrunner to play the next James Bond.

“I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he told Variety. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

The next season of Bridgerton will follow the eldest Bridgerton child, Anthony. So far, apart from Page, the main cast of Season 1 is set to reappear. Simone Ashley of Sex Education has been cast as Kate Sheffield, the female lead of the second book in the Bridgerton series. Production for the season should begin soon, meant to begin in the U.K. sometime in the spring of 2021. Though we’re one head short, there’s so much to look forward to in Bridgerton’s second season!



