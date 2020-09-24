Shudder's Creepshow Is Getting an Animated Halloween Special From Stephen King, Joe Hill

Shudder’s successful Creepshow anthology series set viewership records for the horror-centric streaming service when it debuted in 2019, and has already been renewed for a second season that is expected to air in 2021, but viewers won’t have to wait quite that long before being back in the presence of The Creep. Today, the AMC-owned streaming service announced that a special Creepshow animated special would hit the service just in time for Halloween, on Oct. 26, featuring the adaptation of two stories from father-and-son horror duo Stephen King and Joe Hill. Both entries will be directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero, formerly of The Walking Dead.

A statement from Shudder says the following:

Though Greg Nicotero and his team are hard at work shooting season 2 (coming in 2021), they’ve crafted a fully animated Creepshow special for us just in time for Halloween, featuring two tales to die for: “Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Filming of Creepshow season 2 recently began, with an unknown release date in 2021, but you can consider this animated special to be an amuse bouche. The choice of animation is particularly fitting, given the animated interludes present in the original 1982 film, which is a prominent entry on our list of the 25 best horror anthologies of all time.

We can probably expect a trailer for this animated special in the near future, so keep an eye out for it.