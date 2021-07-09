What If... ? Trailer Features New Look for Familiar Marvel Characters

Marvel’s newest series has a lot of questions. What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark? Or Peggy Carter took on the moniker Captain Carter? The animated What If…? explores the infinite dimensions and possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first trailer for Marvel’s ambitious new animated series has just been released, revealing a wild variety of new looks for our familiar superheroes and villains—including Scott Lang’s decapitated but still talking head. While they may look different, original cast members will be returning to voice their characters. This includes the late Chadwick Boseman in a bittersweet final performance as T’Challa.

All of our favorite characters and their origin stories will be different than we’ve ever seen, and What If…? marks the first animated entity of the MCU, allowing for unique story possibilities that aren’t confined by the constraints of live-action filmmaking. The 10-episode season marks the fourth television series released this year as a part of Marvel’s Phase Four.

What If … ? will be directed by Bryan Andrews and was created by A.C. Bradley, who serves as the show’s head writer. The series premieres on Disney+ on August 11.

Check out the trailer below:

