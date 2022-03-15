Disney+'s Ms. Marvel Introduces Kamala Khan to the MCU

The trailer for Marvel’s latest original series has arrived.

Ms. Marvel introduces the widely popular Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Per a press release, the series follows “avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe Kamala, [who] is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

While Kamala’s appearance in the MCU has been highly anticipated since the release of Captain Marvel, there has been some hesitation from fans about the certain changes that have been made to her origin. The largest point of contention has been the change to her powers; While she has the ability to shapeshift and “embiggen” her body in the comics, the trailer shows her having the power to create glowing constructs that can protect her and enhance her strength. Because her powers are so important to her origin story and her first big emotional arc in her comic run, there is the question of whether or not the MCU will feature a modified origin story for Kamala’s character.

Kamala’s shapeshifting ability in the comics mirrors her desire to fit in amongst her mostly white peers as a Muslim teenager, and the first section of her debut comic run by G. Willow Wilson explores how she feels othered and how she subsequently grows into her identity without compromising parts of it. With her abilities changed, we have to wonder how this crucial part of her story will be adapted to the small screen.

The series stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Ms. Marvel premieres June 8th, with new episodes following weekly.

Check out the trailer here:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

