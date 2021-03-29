Obi-Wan Kenobi Series: Disney+ Confirms Cast, Announces Production Start

The force is with Disney+, always. The streamer’s latest addition to the Star Wars universe, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set to begin shooting in April. Ewan McGregor will return to play the titular Jedi Master in the upcoming series with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader—truly, a reunion for the ages.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will pick up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the third episode in the original Skywalker saga. After sparring with his apprentice, Anakin, Kenobi faced defeat and witnessed the rise of corrupt Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Alongside Christensen and McGregor, who were announced at Disney’s 2020 Investor Day, the platform has also announced the rest of the primary cast. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are set to join the series.

The Disney+ exclusive show will be directed by Deborah Chow, who has already worked in the Star Wars universe via the platform’s mega-hit The Mandalorian. Alongside Chow, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold will serve as executive producers.



