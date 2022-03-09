The Trailer for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Shows Ewan McGregor Laying Low While Inquisitors Wreak Havoc

We finally have our first look at Disney+’s highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The six-episode limited series is set ten years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular character in the aftermath of “his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Along with giving us a glimpse of Obi-Wan watching over a young Luke Skywalker, we are also given our first look at the Grand Inquisitor’s live-action debut as he and his subordinates hunt down Jedi across the galaxy.

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen returns alongside him to reprise his role as Darth Vader. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25th on Disney+

Check out the trailer below:



