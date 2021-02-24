Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer: Gordon Bombay Trains a New Generation of Underdogs on Disney+

Activate the ‘Member Berries! For those who enjoyed the nostalgia of Cobra Kai but thought it was a little too edgy to watch with your kids, Disney+ is offering up Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Original creator Steve Brill—who wrote and directed all three theatrical films—has returned to helm the new project as co-creator and EP.

According to a press release, “In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.”

The new brood of nerds are played by Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30) are co-creators and will serve as executive producers and showrunners, with stars Estevez and Graham also co-executive producing.

Check out the new trailer below, and keep an eye out for our full review coming in ahead of the show’s premiere on March 26th:



