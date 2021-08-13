The Premise Trailer Introduces B.J. Novak's Short-Form Anthology Series on Hulu

Until now, B.J. Novak’s series The Premise was shrouded in a bit of mystery, but a new trailer has illuminated the intriguing, well, premise. Each half-hour episode will act as its own standalone story, dealing with modern dilemmas with wry humor and deeply-felt truths.

The FX series, premiering on Hulu, will be hosted by Novak and stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, Ed Asner, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Boyd Holbrook, Eric Lange, Beau Bridges, and more.

The morality tales range from a “social justice sex tape” (in which a woke 20-something realizes he can exonerate an innocent Black man after the incident was accidentally caught in the background of an intimate video—a situation which quickly spirals out of control, testing the limits of how far his “allyship” goes), to a man joining the National Gun Lobby as its PR director after his daughter was killed in a school shooting—and whose intentions in doing so may have their own dangerous ends. But as Novak himself recently said at a Television Critics Association panel, he’s not interested in teaching a lesson, just exploring characters.

The first two episodes of FX’s The Premise debut September 16th on Hulu. Check out the trailer below:



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

