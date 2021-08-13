American Crime Story: Impeachment Trailer Retraces the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal

This fall, American Crime Story is back, and diving into one of the nation’s most iconic political scandals. Starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Impeachment: American Crime Story will “examine the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century.”

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story has just been released, revealing the first full look at the impressive cast. In addition to Feldstein and Owen, Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Edie Falco, and Cobie Smulders all play key roles in the scandal that rocked the nation. Murphy is executive producing the series alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuck. Feldstein and Lewinsky are also joining the team as producers.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on Tuesday, September 7 on FX and FX on Hulu. Check out the trailer below:



