American Horror Stories Trailer Promises New World of Terror from Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy is expanding the American Horror Story universe once again. Premiering this summer, American Horror Stories is an episodic anthology exploring a new world of terror.

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Stories just dropped, revealing a new look for one of AHS’s most iconic spectres. Fans will recognize the Rubber Woman, a reference to Season 1’s Rubber Man. The trailer promises a terrifying trip for viewers as the Rubber Woman walks through a house of horrors. In typical AHS fashion, there’s no shortage of ghouls, disturbing surgical rooms, or wailing babies.

American Horror Stories will be executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. While American Horror Story explores a new theme each season, this spinoff series will feature different chill-inducing stories in each individual episode.

American Horror Stories will premiere with two episodes on July 15, on FX and Hulu the next day. Check out the gruesome trailer below:



