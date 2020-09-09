Atlanta Seasons 3 and 4 Are Written, but 2021 Production Depends on COVID

At a FX virtual press day presentation, FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed that Donald Glover and his team have written Seasons 3 and 4 of the beloved and groundbreaking series Atlanta. Though production was set to start on both seasons back-to-back in early 2021, that will depend of course on COVID-19 and where things are in terms of, well, everything.

Landgraf said that, in terms of safety protocols on the FX sets, it’s an “enormously detailed and complicated question.” But the network is obviously taking things seriously, similarly delaying the start of production for What We Do in the Shadows and Better Things, both tentatively set to start filming in 2021.

Landgraf also confirmed that Pose, Snowfall, Mayans, American Horror Story, Mr. Inbetween, and Dave are all currently in pre-production, with The Old Man, Y the Last Man, and American Crime Story: Impeachment still set to wrap this fall. The second season of of the comedy Breeders is also currently in production in the UK.

Fans have had to handle a long wait between seasons for Atlanta before, and we shall do so again. But whenever we get it will be a gift!

Stay tuned for more updates from the FX press day and the status of production delays in the coming weeks.



