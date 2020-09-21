Black Narcissus: FX's Religious Suspense Thriller Hits New Holy Terror in First Trailer

FX Studios plunges back into the realms of the spooky and surreal with the impending launch of Black Narcissus this November. Based on the novel by Rumer Godden, this limited series traces the story of young nuns intent on establishing a mission within depths of the Himalayas, horribly unaware of the mysterious forces at work in Mopu — and the untapped desires and tragedies about to be unleashed on their lives. With seemingly kindly locals, such as General Toda Rai, donating the palace for their missionary work, Sister Cladagh and Sister Ruth appear well set up for a successful religious intervention. But once the Sisters rebuff the warnings of Mr. Dean about Mopu, “isolation and illness” creep into daily life, and whispers of the past and the demands of present boil into crescendo. With the arrival of young General Dilip Rai providing a catalyst for action, audiences can expect “an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.”

“The series is executive produced by Coe along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, and Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC. Macdonald and Reich most recently served as executive producers on the acclaimed FX on Hulu limited series Devs. Black Narcissus stars Gemma Arterton as “Sister Clodagh,” Alessandro Nivola as “Mr. Dean,” Aisling Franciosi as “Sister Ruth,” Diana Rigg as “Mother Dorothea,” Jim Broadbent as “Father Roberts,” Rosie Cavaliero as “Sister Briony,” Karen Bryson as “Sister Philippa,” Patsy Ferran as “Sister Blanche,” Nila Aalia as “Angu Ayah,” Kulvinder Ghir as “General Toda Rai,” Chaneil Kular as “Dilip Rai,” Dipika Kunwar as “Kanchi,” Gina McKee as “Sister Adela,” Soumil Malla as “Joseph Anthony,” Gianni Gonsalves as “Srimati Rai.””

Watch the trailer below:



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.