Timothy Olyphant Will Return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX's Justified: City Primeval

Timothy Olyphant is officially back as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

FX has greenlit a limited revival of Justified titled Justified: City Primeval. The series will take place eight years after the end of the original show, where according to a press release, “Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

Along with Olyphant, it was previously reported that the original creative team will return as well, with the network stating that “Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are showrunners, writers and executive producers, with Dinner directing. Olyphant is the star and executive producer. Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers, alongside Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), Chris Provenzano (writer). Walter Mosley is consulting producer, and V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis and Ingrid Escajeda are writers. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.”

Justified’s original six series run aired from 2010 to 2015, and is based on the crime novels written by the late Elmore Leonard. Justified: City Primeval will serve as the adaptation for his 1980 novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.



