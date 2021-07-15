Y: The First Man Trailer Finally Reveals the Long-Awaited FX Series

After leaving patient fans waiting through years of development, Y: The Last Man is finally premiering. A new trailer reveals a fall release date for the anxiously awaited FX series.

Y: The Last Man graced our list of the most anticipated TV shows of 2021 and at long last, the series is finally arriving on September 13th. Eliza Clark will helm the series, which is adapted from the long-running science fiction comic book that’s captivated readers since 2002.

The much-delayed series has an incredible cast (including Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, and that last man himself, Barry Keoghan) and will find a home on FX, a network known for its creative and strange genre shows. However, Y: The Last Man will be exclusively streaming on FX on Hulu, as the brand’s streaming partner. (Also of note, even after leadership reshuffling during the extended period of production, the show still boasts a female leader behind the scenes in Clark.)

Y: The Last Man follows Yorick (Keoghan) and the remaining women left behind after an Event wipes out all with a Y-chromosome. Setting off with a dark secret and companionship in the form of a monkey, Y is determined to stay alive. The series will dive into the aftermath of the Event, and the survivors left grappling with the identities they clung to before.

Y: The Last Man premieres Monday, September 13, only on FX on Hulu. Check out the first trailer below:

They were all gone… except one. #YTheLastMan premieres September 13. Streaming exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/JboPVhU7kq — Y: The Last Man (@Y_FXonHulu) July 15, 2021



