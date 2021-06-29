Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnusson to Return for Made for Love Season 2

HBO’s Made for Love has just been renewed for a second season. Starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnusson, the dark comedy explores the future of technology-assisted relationships.

After living on a compound with her billionaire husband, Byron Gogol (Magnusson), for the past 10 years, Hazel Green (Milioti) realizes the sinister reality of their marriage. Gogol has implanted Hazel with the Made For Love brain chip, a way for him to remotely monitor her location, health, emotions—even her orgasms. Hazel escapes after learning the truth, leading to a thrilling chase throughout the series’ first season.

While the premise sounds enthralling, Made for Love is misguided at best and offensive at worst. The series attempts to reckon with domestic abuse and technology as intertwined concepts but stumbles when dealing with the former. Hazel experiences a magnified version of classic abuse tactics: Gogol always knows where she is and how she’s feeling, and prevents her from speaking to anyone else or even leave their compound. Despite her escape, the show eventually attempts to frame these as acts of love from Gogol, and forces Hazel to choose between her own sanity and safety or her father’s.

Still, after the first season’s ending, we’re curious to see where Made for Love will venture next. With great performances from Milioti and Magnusson, as well as Ray Romano as Hazel’s eccentric father, the series has potential that hasn’t been reached thus far. Season 1 showrunner, Christina Lee, will reprise her role, and Alissa Nutting, author of the novel “Made for Love,” will now work alongside her.

All 9 episodes of Made for Love’s first season can be streamed on HBO Max now.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.