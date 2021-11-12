First And Just Like That... Trailer Showcases HBO Max's Sex and the City Revival

Love it or leave it, And Just Like That… is happening, and soon. The 10-episode HBO series, from Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King, will launch on December 9th. After two increasingly disastrous movies that followed the iconic HBO series, no one was clamoring for a return to Carrie Bradshaw’s fraught world—the original show was a time capsule that, beloved as it was, was very much of a moment that can’t be recaptured (as the movies proved). Adding even more uncertainty to this revival is the fact that one of the original leading ladies, Kim Cattrall, is not involved.

But! here we are nevertheless, with the official HBO Max logline reading: “the new chapter follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

As seen in the first trailer below, new and returning cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson (who recently passed away), and Evan Handler.

And Just Like That… premieres Thursday, December 9th with two back-to-back episodes. Subsequent episodes will release weekly after that.



