Hunter Schafer's Euphoria Special Episode to Debut Early on HBO Max

Euphoria has done it again: the second special episode will receive an early premiere on HBO Max starting this Friday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode, which will follow Jules (Hunter Schafer) this time around, will still premiere on at the same time Sunday, Jan. 24 for all HBO users. But if you’re looking to catch up with Rules sooner, now’s the perfect time to try out HBO Max.

The second special episode, creatively titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” will return to the Christmas holiday like the first installment, following Jules as she reflects on the year and her relationship with Rue (Zendaya). Rue’s episode, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” was a sobering look into her struggle with addiction. Director Sam Levinson cut his show’s usual schtick—rotating cameras, glitter, a huge ensemble cast—for a quiet discussion between Rue and Ali (Colman Domingo). But the new trailer for Jules’s episode may tell a different story: it’s wild, racing through flashbacks and a gorgeous scene in the ocean.

Schafer and Levinson co-wrote the episode together, which was produced under new COVID-19 guidelines. These two episodes will serve as a bridge between the first season of Euphoria and the next, though they don’t fall into either season of the hit teen series. At the 2020 Emmy awards, Zendaya became the youngest woman to receive the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Get ready for sea blobs, relationship drama, and more in this special episode of Euphoria—and in just three days, for all those lucky HBO Max subscribers.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

