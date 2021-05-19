The Friends Reunion Trailer Promises Nostalgic Fun

HBO Max’s Friends reunion special is almost here, and today, Warner Bros. and HBO Max released the first trailer. Set to premiere May 27, Friends: The Reunion is a real-life unscripted celebration of the iconic sitcom. Each of the key cast members—Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—served as executive producers for the event.

Friends: The Reunion will feature Q&As, trivia games, a fashion show and other nostalgic activities for the cast as they reminisce together. If the trailer is any indication, we’re expecting a lot of tears — and not just from laughing.

In celebration of Friends’ popularity on HBO Max, the reunion special will have footage from the cast’s trip back to the Friends soundstage on Warner Bros. Studio lot, as well as a recording of the live-studio event. James Cordon will also be featured during the reunion, acting as a host for a portion of the event.

Viewers have the chance to participate in the reunion from home, too. With virtual events including a digital red carpet and a watch party hosted on social media, Friends fans can celebrate together.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max, you can watch Friends: The Reunion starting May 27.



