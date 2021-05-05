House of the Dragon Images Unveil HBO's Game of Thrones Spinoff Series

For those who still aren’t over Game of Thrones Season 8, here’s something else to chew over. Or let’s be more positive: cautiously optimistic. The GoT spinoff House of the Dragon will focus on House Targaryen and take place 300 years before the events of HBO’s juggernaut series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series has currently started production and will debut on HBO (and to stream on HBO Max) in 2022.

House of the Dragon will see Martin with a co-creator credit along with Ryan Condal (Colony), who himself is sharing a showrunner title with Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik (who directed “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards,” among others, for Game of Thrones) is also directing the show’s pilot and additional episodes. Clare Kilner (The Alienist), Geeta V. Patel (P-Valley), and Greg Yaitanes (Banshee) also have directing credits for the show’s first season.

Check out the first images, along with actor and character descriptions, plus an official logo for House of the Dragon below:

Emma D’Arcy as “Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen”: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as “Prince Daemon Targaryen”: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as “Lord Corlys Velaryon” (“The Sea Snake”): Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as “Alicent Hightower”: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans as “Otto Hightower”: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.



