London Faces the AIDS Crisis in HBO Max's It's a Sin Trailer

The latest creation from Queer as Folk’s Russel T. Davies is headed to HBO Max. Set in 1980s London, It’s a Sin will follow three young men on the precipice of a whole new life in a big city. Tragically, they’re about to enter a world plagued by the AIDS crisis—although it’s being ignored by most of the world.

HBO Max debuted the limited series’ trailer today, giving us a peek into Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas), and Colin’s (Callum Scott Howells) big move to London. The series will advance through the span of the virus over the entire decade, transporting viewers to new years with each episode. In the trailer, the three lads move to London and begin their new lives, partying at clubs and making friends with new people. Slowly, though, the crisis works its way into their discussions—until it’s at the front and center.

They have each other to endure the epidemic, along with the prejudices faced by gay men throughout the decade. It’s a Sin will provide much-needed historical context to the AIDS crisis, while also honoring those lost to the disease.

The series will also feature performances from Lydia West, who plays the three guys’ friend, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Nathaniel Curtis, and Shaun Dooley. The series is written by Davies, directed by Peter Hoar (Doctor Who, The Umbrella Academy), and executive produced by Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley, The Stranger).

All five episodes of It’s a Sin, which originally aired on Channel 4 in England, will be available to stream in the States via HBO Max starting February 18.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

