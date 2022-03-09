HBO Max Orders The Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin, Starring Colin Farrell

Hot off the box office success of The Batman, HBO Max has announced a limited series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin. (With The Penguin serving as its working title)

Per a press release, the drama will, “expand upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.” Reeves is set to executive produce the series alongside Farrell and Dylan Clark, with Lauren LeFranc also serving as an EP and showrunner.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman,” Reeves said in a statement, “and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.” Farrell added, “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

