Starstruck Season 2 Trailer: Do Jessie and Tom Regret Their Decision?

Surprise! The trailer for Starstruck Season 2 is here. And you won’t have to wait long for the premiere!

Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, the second season will start off where the last left us, with “Jessie [dealing] with the real-world consequences of deciding to stay and pursue a relationship with Tom, rather than sticking to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.”

Starstruck’s second rom-com inspired season will also star Emma Sidi, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, Alice Snedden, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Nic Sampson, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, Jordan Stephens, and Minnie Driver.

Starstruck Season 2 will premiere with all six episodes March 24th on HBO Max

Check out the trailer here:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

