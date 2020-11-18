Stream The Flight Attendant Premiere Now for Free on HBO Max

Kaley Cuoco fans, rejoice! In a press release today, HBO Max has announced that “the series premiere episode of the Max Original dark comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”), is now available to stream for free—yes, without a subscription—ahead of its Thursday, November 26th premiere.”

According to HBO Max, “the series is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.”

The series also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

Following its debut on the streaming service, The Flight Attendant’s premiere episode will also air on HBO’s linear channel, On Demand, and on select partners’ streaming platforms starting Friday, November 27th during a “Free Preview Weekend,” as well as on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 29th as part of an HBO Max-themed marathon over Thanksgiving weekend.

HBO Max—which is finally available on Amazon Fire TV and tablets as of this week—has a host of free preview content, including “more than two dozen episodes and programs” like A West Wing Special: When We All Vote, the series premiere episodes of Lovecraft Country, Raised by Wolves (a Paste TV favorite), The Murders at White House Farm, Close Enough and Selena + Chef.

Keep an eye out for Paste’s own Amy Amatangelo’s full review next week. With this mysterious drama brewing, excellent criticism forthcoming, and a free episode dropping — seems like we’re set to start streaming The Flight Attendant now.

The first three episodes of The Flight Attendant will premiere Thursday, November 26th on HBO Max. Two new episodes will air on December 3rd, followed by two more new episodes on December 10th, leading up to the finale episode on December 17th.



