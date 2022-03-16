Barry Season 3 Teaser Reintroduces HBO's Excellent Series After Almost 3 Years

Further evidence that time has no meaning and we are living in a bizarre warp: the last time Barry was on the air was in the late spring of 2019. In TV terms, that’s an eternity. It’s hard to remember exactly what happened in that Season 2 finale, but the first teaser for Season 3 has triggered a little of my long-term memory. Basically, our unassuming hitman-turned-amateur-theater-actor is about to have quite a reckoning.

In the official synopsis for the season, HBO shares that “desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

And as the Season 3 tagline says, “forgiveness has to be earned.”

Season 2 featured incredible amounts of slaughter amid its well-placed humor that was just about to set free Barry from his killer past when the truth of who he is was revealed to his friend and mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) by nemesis Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root). We’ll see where that leaves Barry and Gene, as well as in his relationship with Sally (Sarah Goldberg). Plus, hey what’s NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) up to now?

Check out the first teaser for Season 3 below; Barry returns for an eight-episode third season Sunday, April 24th on HBO and HBO Max:



