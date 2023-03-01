Somebody Somewhere Season 2 Trailer Teases the Return of HBO's Underrated Gem

In February of last year, while it seemed the world was busy spending their Sunday nights sending #TeamMaddy or #TeamCassie memes back and forth, another gem of a show snuck its way onto HBO’s lineup. Somebody Somewhere, the low-fi comedy starring the fiendishly funny comedian and singer Bridget Everett, arrived on our TV screens the same way its compassionate main character would arrive back in her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas after the death of her sister: quietly and with a ton of heart.

The show was recently renewed for a seven-episode second season, and today HBO released the first teaser trailer along with a premiere date. The show will continue following Sam’s (Everett) journey toward discovering her voice and her place in her bucolic hometown as she settles in with Joel (Jeff Hiller). If the second season is anything like the first, which Paste named as its Comfort Watch of the Month last March, then there will be no shortage of hardy guffaws and misty-eyed moments to go around.

The returning cast will be joined by Tim Bagley (Brad), Jennifer Mudge (Susan), and Barbara Robertson (Darlene). The series is executive produced and co-created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. If you haven’t caught the show’s wonderful first season, you can watch it now on HBO Max.

Somebody Somewhere returns on Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 pm ET on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will premiere every succeeding Sunday, with the two-episode season finale dropping on May 28. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.



