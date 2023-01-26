The Roys "Tightrope Walk on a Straight Razor" in New Succession Season 4 Trailer

Everyone’s favorite warring family on HBO (besides the Lannisters, Sopranos, Bennetts, or, well, just about any family on the network) is back! HBO has announced the Roys of Succession will return this March, and based on the accompanying new teaser, it looks like there will be no shortage of backstabbing, last-minute deals, and devastating wisecracks to go around.

The trailer finds the Roys dealing with the aftermath of Season 3’s finale, in which Logan Roy (Brian Cox) outmaneuvered his children by secretly selling Waystar Royco behind their backs, effectively cutting off their shares and sealing their economic and political fates. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have had their fair share of spats over the last three seasons, but as the sale of Waystar to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms closer and closer, they’ll have to team up to take down their dad once and for all. Though, as Shiv is quick to tell us, “This is not about getting back at Dad. But if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.”

The consequences of some other strands from Season 3 are also alluded to, including Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal of Shiv which now has him stressing about what might happen to his cut should a divorce be on the horizon. Meanwhile, it looks like Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) will finally be tying the knot, Gerri (J-Smith Cameron) might still have a soft spot for Roman, and Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are once again busy strategizing their own moves in the game—which happen to be just as fraught as the Israel-Palestine conflict but “harder and much more important.”

HBO has also announced the returning cast will be joined this season by Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Though, with no indication yet who these characters are, there’s no telling which side of the aisle they’ll fall on: Logan’s, the kids’, or maybe their own.

Succession is created and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong. Season 4 of the Emmy-Award-winning drama premieres Sunday, March 26th on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the new trailer below:



