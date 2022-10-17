HBO Reveals First Footage of Miserable Roy Siblings in Succession Season 4 Teaser

HBO released a first teaser for Season 4 of Succession on Sunday as part of the streaming service’s fifty years of television celebration. The footage was revealed alongside a myriad of upcoming projects, both new and returning, including The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Idol, and more.

The brief ten-second clip sees patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) giving a hefty speech to the Waystar Royco employees, with Tom Wambsgams (Matthew Macfadyen) standing by his side like a teacher’s pet, and a supportive Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) cheering emphatically. Meanwhile, the Roy siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Connor (Alan Ruck), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and leading sad boy Kendall (Jeremy Strong), all look hopelessly miserable in the midst of their family warfare.

Production of Season 4 is confirmed to be heading to Norway as the show delves deeper into Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) world. While plot details haven’t been released, Season 4’s official logline reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Along with the Roy family members, HBO has confirmed that Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domi?czyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will all be returning as guests in Season 4.

Check out the teaser for Succession and more below; Succession Season 4 will premiere on HBO in 2023.



