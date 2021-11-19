The Grand First Trailer for HBO's The Gilded Age Is Finally Here

The first trailer for HBO’s long awaited series The Gilded Age has arrived. Created and written by Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age serves as a spiritual follow-up to his beloved historical ensemble drama Downton Abbey—but this time, we’re in America.

The new series features another outstanding cast, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

In a press release HBO describes the show as beginning “in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon).”

The Gilded Age airs after years of rocky development. Fellowes conceived of the show as a Downton Abbey spinoff in 2012 and spent several years writing and researching the time period. The series was originally developed for NBC beforing moving to HBO in 2019. After a delayed production due to COVID-19, the series is airing with nine episodes, one short of its original order.

The trailer looks to expand Fellowes’ scope in a grand recreation of one of the most pivotal eras of American history. The extreme growth in class divides and the birth of the new money tycoons like Rockefeller and Carnegie laid the foundations for the twentieth century and launched the United States into power after industrialization.

The Gilded Age will launch on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, January 24th.

Check out the trailer below.



