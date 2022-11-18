HBO Renews The White Lotus for Season 3

HBO has officially ordered a third season of Mike White’s hit anthology series The White Lotus. The renewal news is coming just three episodes into the show’s second season, which currently airs on Sunday nights. Similar to its prior installments, the third season will take place in a completely different White Lotus resort, and we’re sure to see a variety of new faces in the mix.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” said executive VP of HBO Programming Francessa Orsi in a statement, as reported by Variety. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in Season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

White elaborated, “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

In Season 2, Emmy Award winner Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries are the only two cast members to have returned from the show’s first season. They’re joined by newcomers Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Granno, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. White serves as the show’s creator, writer, director, and executive producer. Season 2 is also executive produced by David Bernard and Mark Kamine.

Season 2 of The White Lotus is currently airing on HBO.



