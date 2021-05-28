Gossip Girl: HBO Max's Reboot Introduces a New, Diverse Cast in First Teaser

Everyone’s favorite stalker is back, and HBO Max is introducing us to a fresh generation of young socialites as Gossip Girl returns in a new series.

The first teaser for the long-awaited Gossip Girl reboot reveals glittery dresses, selfie ring-lights, and fancy drinks draw us back into the world of opulence and decadence we’ve missed since the original series’ conclusion in 2012. Based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, Gossip Girl gives us a peek into the experiences of the New York elite and the pressure of being surveilled at all times.

Still featuring the sly, uncharacteristically intimidating voice of Kristen Bell as our narrator, the series takes place in the same universe as the original, with a brand new cast of private school teenagers. Bell’s voice echoes through the teaser, threatening anyone who may have forgotten the blogger’s original reign of terror.

The new Gossip Girl will investigate how social media has changed the landscape of high school and New York City. Starring a more diverse group of actors, Tavi Gevinson (who knows all too well the pressure of being a teen in the public eye), Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith make up the cast of newcomers.

Gossip Girl is penned and executive produced by Joshua Safran, who previously worked as a producer and writer on the original series (which was created and run by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who are EPs on the reboot). Karena Evans, who has made a name for herself directing music videos for Drake, will direct two episodes of the new series.

The new season of Gossip Girl will premiere on July 8 on HBO Max. Check out the teaser below:

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.