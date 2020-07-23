Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Reunite for HBO's His Dark Materials

The big news coming out of Comic-Con@Home’s His Dark Materials fan is the reunion of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Hot Priest Andrew Scott. While Scott is introduced as Will’s missing father in the brand-new Season 2 trailer, he also dropped the news that his daemon (anthropomorphic animal companion) will be voiced by the Fleabag star and creator. “I’m really thrilled about that,” he said, “because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life.”

Waller-Bridge has long been a fan of the series, telling Vulture last year, “Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy defined me as a young reader. I lived between those pages. I remember the physical ache of wanting to be deep in those worlds. I even wrote to Pullman asking if I could play Lyra. Still waiting.”

She wasn’t the only huge fan cast in the HBO adaptation. The other memorable moment in the panel was Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing how he and his future wife read the series early in their relationship, getting a chorus of “awwws” from his castmates. “I fell in love with these books around 2005,” he said. “And you know, most couples, when they start dating, have their first date night or they have their first song, and this is sort of one of the first series we read together. We’re both big fantasy and sci-fi fans. So I remember reading this series; I think Vanessa was a book ahead of me. We kind of fell in love with the world as we fell in love with each other.”

So add starring in one of their favorite fantasy series to the long list of dreams come true for two very different charmed and charming writer/actors.

Watch the new trailer for His Dark Materials Season 2: