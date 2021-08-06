The Animaniacs Announce Season 2 Release Date in New Meta Teaser

Who better to announce the return of Animaniacs to Hulu than Yakko, Wakko, and Dot themselves? One of the more successful revivals of recent years, the first season garnered a highly positive review from our own Joseph Stanichar, who wrote, “Animaniacs only wants one reaction from audiences of any age, and that’s laughs. It succeeds tremendously.”

According to a press release from Hulu, “Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.”

Season 2 of Animaniacs (which will run for 13 episodes) premieres Friday, November 5th on Hulu. Check out the teaser below:



