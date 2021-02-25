The Handmaid's Tale Debuts Season 4 Teaser and Hulu Release Date

Don’t let Gilead grind you down—Hulu has released a new teaser for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Golden Globe Award-winning Elisabeth Moss is back as June in the latest season of Bruce Miller’s acclaimed drama series. Along with a new teaser, Hulu has also announced that the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 are set to debut on April 28.

June is on the run in the latest clip released by Hulu, narrowly escaping Aunt Lydia’s grasp to lead a revolution of her own. Gilead is in shambles. With the rebels rising up against the dictatorship, these women press to break free of their chains and red robes.

“In the 10-episode upcoming season, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges,” Hulu announced in a statement. “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Along with Moss and Dowd, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger are set to star again in the series. Zawe Ashton and Reed Birney will debut in new recurring roles in Season 4.

Season 4 began production in March 2020, but quickly shut down due to the pandemic. Production resumed in September 2020. Hulu has already renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for Season 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Hulu on April 28.



