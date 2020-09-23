Helstrom: Hulu Introduces Its Dysfunctional Family Horror in New Trailer

Superhero shows are a dime a dozen now, so to stand out now you need a twist. Apropos for this time of year, why not bring a little horror in? If that sounds like your vibe, the Marvel series Helstrom is heading your way in October. According to a press release, “As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity—each with their own attitude and skills.”

Everyone loves demon-hunting siblings, right? And in this case, it’s a full family affair! Helstrom also made the cut in our list of the most anticipated series this fall, with EIC Josh Jackson saying:

“This has been the first year without a spring or summer Marvel movie since 2009. And while that’s maybe not the worst aspect of 2020, it does have superhero fans itching for a fix. But Marvel’s new horror series Helstrom doesn’t look like it’s for the faint of heart. Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon star as the Helstrom siblings, Daimon and Ana, who are vigilantes, protecting the world from demons and murderous humans with the secret help of the Vatican. Originally meant to be the first entry in Hulu’s “Spirits of Vengeance” corner of the Marvel universe, along with the since-canceled Ghost Rider, Helstrom will now look to stand on its own.”

Helstrom also stars Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy. All 10 episodes will premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu; check out the new trailer below:



