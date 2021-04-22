How I Met Your Mother Getting a Father-Focused Hulu Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff

This is going to be legen—wait for it—dary. After nine seasons and one spinoff starring Greta Gerwig (yes, Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig), How I Met Your Mother is receiving a protege: How I Met Your Father, obviously. The 10-episode Hulu original comes 16 years after the first episode debuted on CBS, boasting the same multi- and single-camera set-up to pick up right back where the classic sitcom started. If you were upset with the original series finale (To be fair, who wasn’t?), finally, here’s another chance to get the ending just right.

Hilary Duff has been tapped to lead the series as Sophie, a mother recounting how she met his father ages ago—in 2021. Yes, like its predecessor, How I Met Your Father will include flashbacks to present day, where Sophie struggles to find love in a sea of foiled romances and dating apps. And, of course, the sitcom will introduce a new gaggle of close-knit friends to assist Sophie in her search for Mr. Right, so get ready for more “sandwiches,” suits, and blue french horns.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” said Duff in a statement. “As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger of This Is Us and Love, Victor have signed on as creators of the show, with How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive producing alongside the duo. As she helms the show, Duff will also serve as a producer.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu,” Aptaker and Berger said in a statement. “Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation – and with Hilary Duff no less! We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City. And we hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice.”

All nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are available to stream on Hulu.



