First How I Met Your Father Trailer Teases Hulu's Highly Anticipated Spinoff

The story begins again…

Hulu has released the first trailer for its upcoming series How I Met Your Father. In a press released Hulu described the plot as: “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The new series is inspired by the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran on CBS for nine seasons, and won ten Emmys during its tenure. It also launched and accelerated the careers of much of its main cast, such as Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders.

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff alongside Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran. Suraj Sharma. Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck are also in the cast as recurring characters. So far, none of the cast members of the original series have been announced to return.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The team is most well known for penning the screenplay for Love, Simon, as well as being writers on This Is Us and Love, Victor.

This isn’t the first time a How I Met Your Mother spinoff was attempted. Before the original series ended, a pilot was shot for How I Met Your Dad, starring Greta Gerwig. The show was not picked up to air, but the pilot has since leaked online. How I Met Your Father has no affiliation with the previous attempt and aims to reinvent the original from a modern, millennial perspective.

How I Met Your Father premieres with 10 episodes January 18th on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below:



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.