Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Trailer Introduces Patton Oswalt's Megalomaniacal Supervillain

Hulu is riding the Marvel TV wave with a new show, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., set to release this spring. The platform has released a teaser for the new adult animated series, which will follow megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K., voiced by Patton Oswalt. All 10 episodes of the debut series will be available to stream in May.

The twisted antihero series will follow the villain, who has long dreamt of conquering the world. “But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground,” Hulu announced about the series in a statement. “Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!”

Hulu’s newly released clip for M.O.D.O.K., which is based on the Marvel comics character of the same name, teases a stop-motion animation world full of sarcastic quips and hilarious new characters. And, in case you were wondering, the acronym is announced in the trailer: M.O.D.O.K. stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.” What a name!

Along with Oswalt, the series will also feature Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson in voice roles. The series is created and written by Oswalt and Jordan Blum, who also served as executive producers on the project.

The entire first season of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will be streaming on Hulu on May 21.



