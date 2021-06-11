Hulu's Creepy Nine Perfect Strangers Series Showcases Its Star-Studded Cast in First Trailer

Ready for something like The Undoing or Big Little Lies Part 2? Not the actual Part 2 (or Season 2), which was a major disappointment, but rather a new collaboration from author Liane Moriarty, writer David E. Kelley, and star Nicole Kidman: Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Moriarty’s bestselling book, the series “will take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

The eight-episode Hulu series boasts an impressive cast, including (in addition to Kidman) Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

Kelley will co-writer the series alongside John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley and Butterworth also co-showrunning. All the season’s episodes will be directed by Jonathan Levine.

Nine Perfect Strangers is set to premiere on Hulu August 18th; check out the first teaser trailer below:



