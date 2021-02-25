Shrill Drops Teaser and Release Date for Third and Final Season

Aidy Bryant is back on Hulu for a third and final season of her hit comedy series Shrill. The platform has debuted the teaser for the upcoming season, which will mark the end of Lindy West’s hilarious novel-turned-series. Hulu has also announced that all eight episodes of Season 3 will be available to stream on May 7.

The latest clip debuted by Hulu features Annie taking the world by storm, once again. Pressing onward at work and in her relationships, this new season will see some major developments in the journalist’s life.

“The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work,” Hulu said about the new season in a statement. “Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?”

Along with Bryant and Jones, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell are set to return for Season 4 of Shrill. The series is created by a collaboration among Bryant, West, and Alexandra Rushfield.

All eight episodes of Shrill’s fourth season will be available to stream on Hulu on May 7.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.